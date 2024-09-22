Fairscale Capital LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $937.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $822.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $771.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $940.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

