ProShare Advisors LLC Has $253.11 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $253,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

PG stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average of $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $411.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.