Celestia (TIA) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Celestia (TIA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $767.40 million and $125.89 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00008624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,071,671,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,071,452,054.794266 with 212,495,582.544266 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.60637949 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $116,491,466.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

