Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.21

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Blur has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $41.96 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,889,367,148.6872146 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.2111036 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $44,251,044.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

