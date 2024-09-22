Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.04. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

