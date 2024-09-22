Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 75,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

