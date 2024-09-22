Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $89,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Arista Networks stock opened at $384.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $385.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average of $316.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

