Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 303 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $290.89 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.69.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

