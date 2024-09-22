Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 10.5% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.02 or 0.00042975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.97 billion and $201.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,996,178 coins and its circulating supply is 405,993,078 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

