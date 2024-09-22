DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.12

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,154.95 or 0.40005224 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

