SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, SALT has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1,060.78 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.04 or 1.00119076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007778 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

