T-mac DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.41 Billion (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and $2,176.34 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $11.41 or 0.00018153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00264813 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.
T-mac DAO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
