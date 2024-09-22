T-mac DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.41 Billion (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and $2,176.34 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $11.41 or 0.00018153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00264813 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 11.55387297 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,950.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

