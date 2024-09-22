Arweave (AR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $19.38 or 0.00030824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $41.43 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,879.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.41 or 0.00542970 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00076773 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
