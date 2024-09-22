MetFi Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, MetFi has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $90.41 million and $308,250.50 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,560,567 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.48836982 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $274,156.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

