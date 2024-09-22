Nervos Network Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $727.07 million and $112.68 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,879.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.41 or 0.00542970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00107333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00281257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00076773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,705,439,786 coins and its circulating supply is 44,985,472,604 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

