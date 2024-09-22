Gaimin (GMRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.25 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Gaimin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Gaimin has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $96,822.52 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,740,350,907 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,740,350,907 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0009266 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $81,901.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

