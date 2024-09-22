Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.47 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $35.48 or 0.00056426 BTC on major exchanges. Banana Gun has a market cap of $121.82 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00264813 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,523 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,882.992566 with 3,433,523.15581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 36.75329082 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $21,843,918.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

