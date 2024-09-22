Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $489,927.91

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $33.78 million and approximately $489,927.91 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000690 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,285,055 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

