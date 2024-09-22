Oasys (OAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $109.23 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Oasys has a total market cap of $109.23 million and $1.64 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00264813 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,409,860 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,848,561,598.2916718 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03916087 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,825,093.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.