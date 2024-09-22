cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. cat in a dogs world has a market cap of $412.87 million and approximately $51.40 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cat in a dogs world alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00264813 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Profile

cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00481259 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $46,597,766.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.