Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,782,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,175,000 after buying an additional 1,438,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,831,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

