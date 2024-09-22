Estabrook Capital Management Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $203.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average is $189.98. The company has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

