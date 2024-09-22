iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $373.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.