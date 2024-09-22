Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 8,877 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,729,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.