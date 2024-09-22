O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $131,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 278.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 81,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock opened at $1,109.05 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.40.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

