Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 11,876 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.