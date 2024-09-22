Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 11,876 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
