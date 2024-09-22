Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,020 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.59% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $195,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

