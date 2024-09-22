Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after buying an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after purchasing an additional 679,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,505 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,353,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,139,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

