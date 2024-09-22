Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $285.07 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

