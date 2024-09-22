Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $281.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $422.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

