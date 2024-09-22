Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 472,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

