The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,427 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 0.5% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of TJX Companies worth $673,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

