Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

