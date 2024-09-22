Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $236.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
