Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Express by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,709,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $268.99 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.11.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

