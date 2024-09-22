Quest Investment Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $82.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

