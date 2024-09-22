The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,072,000 after buying an additional 128,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.