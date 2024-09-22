ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 144,705 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 144,705 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $149,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $177.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

