Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AON by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.39. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

