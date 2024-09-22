Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $48,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PGR opened at $259.24 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.16 and its 200 day moving average is $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,408. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.