Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,409,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,675,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 17.3% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,778,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Free Report

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

