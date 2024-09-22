Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,718 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $10,833,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $273.76 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

