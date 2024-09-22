EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,961 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $389.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

