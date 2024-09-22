Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 712,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 3.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

