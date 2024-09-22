RW Investment Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RW Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

