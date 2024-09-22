iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Destiny Capital Corp CO’s 7th Largest Position

Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

