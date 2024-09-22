ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 49,215 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $219,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $523.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

