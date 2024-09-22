McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 90,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $215,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 636,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,146,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3,846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $69,734,000 after buying an additional 266,707 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193 shares of company stock worth $1,403,593 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

