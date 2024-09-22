Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) versus Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Critical Review

Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Redeia Corporación and Barratt Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redeia Corporación 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barratt Developments 0 1 0 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Redeia Corporación has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Redeia Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redeia Corporación and Barratt Developments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redeia Corporación $2.23 billion 4.55 $746.33 million N/A N/A Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 0.97 $638.80 million N/A N/A

Redeia Corporación has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barratt Developments.

Profitability

This table compares Redeia Corporación and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redeia Corporación N/A N/A N/A Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, S.A. engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic). Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,141 kilometres; and has 94,981 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services. In addition, it manages and constructs energy storage facilities and the water cycle; acquires, holds, manages, and administers equity securities; operates satellite communications system and provides space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; and sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity. The company was formerly known as Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and changed its name to Redeia Corporación, S.A. in June 2023. Redeia Corporación, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

