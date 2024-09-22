Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $65.36 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $65,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $103.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

